Short Interest in International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Decreases By 50.0%

Jul 19th, 2021

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of International Stem Cell stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,536. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46. International Stem Cell has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.76.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

