Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Decreases By 29.0%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000.

NASDAQ USXF opened at $36.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $36.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

