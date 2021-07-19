Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Rises By 27.0%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSML. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth $14,464,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,669,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1,153.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 80,022 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,738,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3,543.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 56,019 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ JSML traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.63. 16,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,525. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $73.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

