Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Expands By 40.1%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities cut Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KCDMY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.43. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

