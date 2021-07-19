Short Interest in KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPAY) Grows By 57.9%

KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the June 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,050,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KinerjaPay stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. KinerjaPay has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

About KinerjaPay

KinerjaPay Corp. engages in the development of online digital payments and e-wallet platform. It offers electronic payment service and virtual marketplace both of which are available on the portal KinerjaPay.com The company was founded on February 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Medan, Indonesia.

