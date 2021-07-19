Short Interest in Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Drops By 34.2%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 381,500 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the June 15th total of 580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

KHTRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. KCG boosted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Knight Equity upped their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHTRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.17. 547,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,822. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.33.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

