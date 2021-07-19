Short Interest in Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LOGL) Grows By 46.2%

Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LOGL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LOGL stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 194,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,950. Legend Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Legend Oil and Gas

Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. operates as a crude oil hauling and trucking company. It performs hauling services for institutional drilling and exploration companies, as well as crude oil marketers primarily in the Bakken, North Dakota, and the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as SIN Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd.

