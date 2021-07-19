Short Interest in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declines By 47.1%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:BWG traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $12.63. 26,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,583. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

