Short Interest in LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Increases By 33.3%

LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LKAI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. 3,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,441. LKA Gold has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10.
About LKA Gold
Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for LKA Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKA Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.