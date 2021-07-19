Short Interest in LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Increases By 33.3%

LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LKAI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. 3,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,441. LKA Gold has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10.

About LKA Gold

LKA Gold Incorporated, an exploration stage company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company engages in an exploration program at the Golden Wonder mine located near Lake City, Colorado. It owns real and personal property interests, including patented and unpatented mining claims, water rights, buildings, fixtures, improvements, equipment, and permits situated in Lake City, Colorado.

