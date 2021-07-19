Short Interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Drops By 36.0%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the June 15th total of 249,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LM Funding America by 264.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 34,657 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LM Funding America by 423.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 128,665 shares during the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMFA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.66. 18,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,096. LM Funding America has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 29.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 80.47%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

