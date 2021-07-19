Short Interest in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Increases By 41.5%

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the June 15th total of 841,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 190.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGE traded down $2.50 on Monday, reaching $71.44. 634,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.60. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.10.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.36) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

