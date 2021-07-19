Short Interest in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Drops By 44.6%

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on MIXT. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

MIXT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 61,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,151. The company has a market cap of $322.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.0739 per share. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

