Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declines By 51.6%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 735,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 297,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE JCE traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 79,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,690. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

