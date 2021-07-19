Short Interest in Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Decreases By 54.9%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the June 15th total of 388,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PILBF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, downgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS PILBF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,592. Pilbara Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

