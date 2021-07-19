Short Interest in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Decreases By 30.8%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 927,300 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PT opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Pintec Technology has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.07% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

