Short Interest in Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Increases By 31.7%

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 137.0 days.

PAZRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

