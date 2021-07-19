Short Interest in QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Declines By 50.0%

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNBC traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $35.85. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027. QNB has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $127.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

