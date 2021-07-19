Short Interest in Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Drops By 37.2%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ramsay Health Care stock remained flat at $$49.89 during midday trading on Monday. Ramsay Health Care has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09.
About Ramsay Health Care
Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.