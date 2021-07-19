Short Interest in Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Drops By 37.2%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ramsay Health Care stock remained flat at $$49.89 during midday trading on Monday. Ramsay Health Care has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.