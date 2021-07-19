Short Interest in Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Grows By 56.3%

Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.
OTCMKTS:WHELF opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31. Salt Lake Potash has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.45.
Salt Lake Potash Company Profile
