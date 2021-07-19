Short Interest in Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Grows By 56.3%

Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WHELF opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31. Salt Lake Potash has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

