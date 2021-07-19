Short Interest in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Expands By 29.0%

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 618,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
STON traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.43. 282,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,437. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43. StoneMor has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.18.
StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter.
StoneMor Company Profile
StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.
