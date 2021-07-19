Short Interest in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Declines By 46.0%

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,200 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the June 15th total of 763,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Hackett Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HCKT. Barrington Research upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of HCKT stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.44. 72,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,160. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.50 million, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. Research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.