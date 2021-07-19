Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Drops By 56.4%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the June 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,266,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,529,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.71. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $62.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.