Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Declines By 29.5%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CBBYF opened at $2.65 on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.