Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Expands By 34.0%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 260,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.85. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 52.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Xcel Brands by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 137,262 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

