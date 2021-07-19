Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Expands By 34.0%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 260,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ XELB opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.85. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 52.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter.
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.
