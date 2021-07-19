Showcase (SHO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $165,153.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Showcase has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $383,871.85 and $165,153.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00038438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00100583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00147414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,415.78 or 0.99976025 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

