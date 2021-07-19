Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,185 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,620 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $59,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

SBNY stock opened at $235.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.44.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

