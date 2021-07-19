Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SXYAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of SXYAY stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35. Sika has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $34.57.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

