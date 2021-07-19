Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,735 shares.The stock last traded at $25.50 and had previously closed at $25.10.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $15,820,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

