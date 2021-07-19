Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.20.

SLP stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at $309,765,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,523 shares of company stock worth $2,939,761 over the last three months. 23.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Simulations Plus by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 69,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 116.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

