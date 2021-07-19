Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Update

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SUIC opened at $1.57 on Monday. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

