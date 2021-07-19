Skycoin Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $15.37 million and $261,466.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

