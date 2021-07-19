SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 86.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,375,151 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SM Energy by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 524,554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 530,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 65,586 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,706,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.20, for a total value of $2,843,051.40. Also, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,328 shares of company stock worth $3,188,041 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SM stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 6.13.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SM. Barclays lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

