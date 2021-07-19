SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Stock Price Down 1.6%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €42.72 ($50.26) and last traded at €43.36 ($51.01). 219,962 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.08 ($51.86).

A number of brokerages recently commented on S92. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of €44.82.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

