Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives $6.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

SCGLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS SCGLY traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $5.70. 61,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,606. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

