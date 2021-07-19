Socorro Asset Management LP Sells 14,759 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Socorro Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,759 shares during the quarter. Cousins Properties comprises 2.6% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,548,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,673,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,058,000 after purchasing an additional 734,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,375,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,685,000 after purchasing an additional 699,077 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,998,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,704,000 after purchasing an additional 467,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $1,729,437.50. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

