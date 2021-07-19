Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sodexo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

OTCMKTS SDXAY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,052. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.