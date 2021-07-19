Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SDXAY stock opened at $17.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDXAY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, May 7th. AlphaValue upgraded Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

