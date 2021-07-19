Solel Partners LP Makes New $16.43 Million Investment in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Solel Partners LP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 370,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,431,000. Herbalife Nutrition accounts for 4.1% of Solel Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,945,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 69.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6,030.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 37,085 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 152.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 86.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 113,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,270. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.23. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

