SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.70

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 13851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79.

About SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

