Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SDE. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.17.

Shares of CVE SDE opened at C$5.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.31. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$581.05 million and a P/E ratio of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$62.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

