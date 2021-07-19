SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.05. 9,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,247. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.65.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

