Spectrum (SPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21,173.62

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrum has a total market cap of $21,173.62 and approximately $9,476.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.00368915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000543 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

