Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

SRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 173.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $118,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

