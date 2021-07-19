Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CXM. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Shares of CXM opened at $19.08 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas purchased 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 157,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216 over the last three months.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.