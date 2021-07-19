Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

CXM opened at $19.08 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal purchased 1,073,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ragy Thomas purchased 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216 in the last three months.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

