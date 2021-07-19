SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining to C$35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.89.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSRM opened at C$20.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$17.29 and a one year high of C$33.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.86.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.