Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after buying an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after buying an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $118.73 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $120.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.18. The firm has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a PE ratio of 141.35, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

