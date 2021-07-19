State Street’s (STT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

State Street (NYSE:STT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $104.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.
Shares of STT stock opened at $84.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56.
In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 321.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after buying an additional 2,728,816 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
