State Street’s (STT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

State Street (NYSE:STT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $104.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

Shares of STT stock opened at $84.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 321.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after buying an additional 2,728,816 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

