Steadfast Capital Management LP Buys 185,946 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,132,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,946 shares during the quarter. Anaplan accounts for 1.8% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $168,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,626,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after buying an additional 5,721,157 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,420,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Anaplan by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,175,000 after buying an additional 799,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,149,000 after buying an additional 713,229 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PLAN. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,020,414. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $52.37. 34,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,604. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

