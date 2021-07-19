Steadfast Capital Management LP Has $126.95 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Steadfast Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,892 shares during the quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned about 0.44% of Okta worth $126,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Okta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Okta by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 19.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Shares of OKTA traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.01. 48,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,378. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.89. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $314,058.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,249 shares of company stock worth $29,861,348. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

